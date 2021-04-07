On Nithya Menen's Birthday Eve, Here Is A Trivia Quiz For Her Fans To Know More About Her

Actor Nithya Menen is popularly known for her roles in films like Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju. The actor has worked in films across several languages like Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Over the course of her career, she has featured in a number of films displaying her skills, thus being loved by her fans immensely. On the occasion of Nithya Menen's birthday, take up a quiz to find out how much do you know about her.

Nithya Menen's quiz

In which year was Nithya Menen born?

1990

1992

1996

1991

Nithya Menen worked in which movie as a child artist?

Mr. India

Chachi 420

The Monkey Who Knew Too Much

Chhota Chetan

From which college did Nithya Menen study journalism?

Indian Institute of Mass Communication

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Madras Christian College

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Which movie marked Nithya's debut as a dubbing artist?

Aidondla Aidu

Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde

JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai

Kotigobba 2/Mudinja Ivana Pudi

What was Nithya's first career choice when she was in college?

Screenplay writer

Doctor

Cinematographer

Journalist

Nithya made her film debut portraying a supporting character with which film?

Akasha Gopuram

Seven O' Clock

Vellathooval

Kerala Cafe

Amongst Nithya Menen's movies, which movie marked her Malayalam debut?

Akasha Gopuram

Angel John

Urumi

Violin

Who was Nithya's co-star in her Malayalam film Aakasha Gopuram?

Niithiin

Vijay Deverakonda

Naga Chaitanya

Mohanlal

Amongst Nithya Menen's movies, which movie marked her Kannada debut?

Josh

Myna

Kotigobba 2

Malini 22 Palayamkottai

Nithya made a special appearance in Vijay Deverakonda's 2018 film. Which film was it?

Ye Mantram Vesave

Geetha Govindam

NOTA

Taxiwaala

Nithya made her Hindi debut with which movie?

3 Idiots

Mission Mangal

Housefull 4

Manmarziyaan

What is the title of Nithya Menen's latest Telugu movie?

Ninnila Ninnila

Janatha Garage

S/O Satyamurthy

Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju

She made her digital debut with which series?

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Hostages

Made in Heaven

A Suitable Boy

Nithya dubbed for a Disney film in Telugu. Which movie was it?

Shrek

Beauty and the Beast

Frozen 2

Jungle book

