On Nithya Menen's Birthday Eve, Here Is A Trivia Quiz For Her Fans To Know More About Her

Actor Nithya Menen is popularly known for her roles in films like Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju. The actor has worked in films across several languages like Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Over the course of her career, she has featured in a number of films displaying her skills, thus being loved by her fans immensely. On the occasion of Nithya Menen's birthday, take up a quiz to find out how much do you know about her.
Nithya Menen's quiz
In which year was Nithya Menen born?
Nithya Menen worked in which movie as a child artist?
- Mr. India
- Chachi 420
- The Monkey Who Knew Too Much
- Chhota Chetan
From which college did Nithya Menen study journalism?
- Indian Institute of Mass Communication
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- Madras Christian College
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women
Which movie marked Nithya's debut as a dubbing artist?
- Aidondla Aidu
- Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde
- JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai
- Kotigobba 2/Mudinja Ivana Pudi
What was Nithya's first career choice when she was in college?
- Screenplay writer
- Doctor
- Cinematographer
- Journalist
Nithya made her film debut portraying a supporting character with which film?
- Akasha Gopuram
- Seven O' Clock
- Vellathooval
- Kerala Cafe
Amongst Nithya Menen's movies, which movie marked her Malayalam debut?
- Akasha Gopuram
- Angel John
- Urumi
- Violin
Who was Nithya's co-star in her Malayalam film Aakasha Gopuram?
- Niithiin
- Vijay Deverakonda
- Naga Chaitanya
- Mohanlal
Amongst Nithya Menen's movies, which movie marked her Kannada debut?
- Josh
- Myna
- Kotigobba 2
- Malini 22 Palayamkottai
Nithya made a special appearance in Vijay Deverakonda's 2018 film. Which film was it?
- Ye Mantram Vesave
- Geetha Govindam
- NOTA
- Taxiwaala
Nithya made her Hindi debut with which movie?
- 3 Idiots
- Mission Mangal
- Housefull 4
- Manmarziyaan
What is the title of Nithya Menen's latest Telugu movie?
- Ninnila Ninnila
- Janatha Garage
- S/O Satyamurthy
- Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju
She made her digital debut with which series?
- Breathe: Into the Shadows
- Hostages
- Made in Heaven
- A Suitable Boy
Nithya dubbed for a Disney film in Telugu. Which movie was it?
- Shrek
- Beauty and the Beast
- Frozen 2
- Jungle book
