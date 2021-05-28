On NTR's Birth Anniversary, Kalyan Ram Releases The Teaser Of Socio Fantasy 'Bimbisara'

On the occasion of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao's (NTR) 98th birth anniversary on May 28, his grandson, actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, released the teaser of his highly anticipated film. Titled Bimbisara, the big-budgeted film is touted to be a socio-fantasy actioner and is directed by debutant Mallidi Vashista. The film will mark Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 18th film.

Kalyan Ram teases Bimbisara on NTR's Birth Anniversary

Released on the NTR Arts YouTube channel, the Bimbisara teaser starts with the words "A Mythical Land" written in golden colour and a triumphant music stars to play. The video was cut to a massive kingdom on an island and the words "A Barbarian King" was shown before showing Kalyan Ram in a never before seen look. The actor was seen in a ferocious look of a barbarian king, wearing an armour of a warrior with a gigantic dagger in the hand.

He was seen throned on a pile of dead bodies amidst a battlefield filled with people killed in the war. The backdrop on the teaser showed a huge mist of black smoke created by a trail for fire. The teaser concluded with the name of the film 'Bimbisara' and later showing the details of the film. Kalyan Ram shared the video link on his Twitter and wrote "In a mythical land lost to history, there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale. Presenting #Bimbisara".

More about Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara

Hari Krishna K is producing the big-budget Bimnisara under the NTR Arts banner. The details of the film are not officially revealed yet but according to several publications, Kalyan Ram is rumoured to essay two unique roles from different timelines. He will be essaying the role of the infamous emperor from the 13th century as well as a modern youth from the present. The Bimbisara cast will show Catherine Tresa as a warrior queen whereas Samyutha Menon is rumoured to essay the role of a journalist. As per the teaser, Chirantan Bhatt will be composing the music and Anil Paduri will be supervising the VFX part while Chora K Naidu will crank the camera.

About Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's movies

Kalyan Ram started his acting career in 2003 with the Telugu romance film, Toli Choopulone opposite newcomer Akanksha. He is known for his roles in actions films like Athanokkade, Hare Ram, Shere, MLA and 118. Kalyan Ram was last seen 2020 action-drama film Enta Manchivadavu Raa.

