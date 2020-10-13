On Pooja Hegde's Birthday, Fans Celebrate By Trending #MostEligbleBachelor On Twitter

South diva Pooja Hegde has turned a year old on Tuesday, October 13. The 30-year-old star who is known for her performances across Bollywood and Tollywood is receiving enormous wishes from her fan army. As Pooja rings in her birthday, fans and netizens have swarmed Twitter with their adorable birthday wishes for the actor. However, this year fans have used a slightly different way to celebrate Pooja Hegde’s birthday.

Fans trend #MostEligibleBachelor

This year, Pooja’s fan took to Twitter to trend #MostEligibleBachelor on the microblogging site. Most Eligible Bachelor is the upcoming film of the South Diva and since Pooja is unmarried yet, fans took the opportunity to trend her upcoming movie to honour her birthday in a quirky way. As wishes continue to pour in, fans are calling her the most eligible bachelor in town today. Check it out here:

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde's Birthday: A Trivia Quiz Based On 'Duvvada Jagannadham' Actor

Many more happy returns of the day to Our buttabomma of life @hegdepooja hope you're film #MostEligibleBachelor get a great success @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/gIXrv7yW4M — Ittzme_Naseeha (@IttzmeNaseeha) October 12, 2020

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde's Birthday: 'Radhe Shyam' To 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', List Of Upcoming Films

Not only fans but several acquaintances from the industry opted for a special way to wish the actor. Superstar Prabhas, took to his Instagram, to unveil the official poster of their upcoming film, Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Pooja Hegde’s birthday. While sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, “Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday!”. Check it out here:

ALSO READ| Prabhas Unveils Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe' Look On Her Birthday As He Wishes Her

About Most Eligible Bachelor

Most Eligible Bachelor is a forthcoming Telugu romantic flick helmed by Bhaskar. Featuring Pooja and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, the movie is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The production of the film was stalled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the shooting has resumed now and the news was confirmed by Pooja herself.

Last month, Pooja shared a BTS picture of herself from the sets of the film. In the photo shared by the actor, she can be seen posing outside her vanity van with her makeup artists standing alongside her. She uploaded the photo writing “The band’s back together” referring to the resuming of the movie’s shoot. Most Eligible Bachelor is scheduled to release on the occasion of Pongal next year. Check out the photo here:

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Leaves 'to Shoot' For Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' On Her Birthday; Shares Glimpse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.