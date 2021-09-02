On Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s 50th Birthday, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him

The popular actor, director, politician and philanthropist, Pawan Kalyan, also called PSPK celebrated his birthday on Thursday. Popularly known as Power Star, Kalyan is the brother of popular south star Chiranjeevi, making him the uncle of Ram Charan. The multi-talented individual has been part of the industry since 1996, and here are some interesting facts about him on his 50th birthday.

Interesting facts about Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is trained in martial arts

Famously known for films including Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Agnyaathavaasi and more, Pawan Kalyan is a trained martial artist. He also holds a black belt in Karate. This made him qualified to be the stunt coordinator for films like Teen Maar, Badri, Kushi, etc.

The Power Star initially wanted to become a director

PSPK reportedly wished to become a director, and not an actor. It was Chiranjeevi’s wife who convinced him to step into the world of acting. However, he did pursue his dream when he directed Johnny in 2003, which was a sports drama.

Facing criticism

The actor faced loads of criticism in 2014 when he entered politics. He started the Jana Sena Party and began to get criticism for being a ‘part-time’ politician. This is when he mentioned he would focus all this time and energy on building his party.

The actor has been married three times

Did you know Pawan Kalyan has been married three times to date? He first tied the knot with Nandini in 1997 and then married Renu Desai in 2007. After his separation from Desai in 2012, he married Anna Lezhneva in 2013.

Pawan Kalyan’s endless achievements

The actor becomes the first from the South film industry to endorse Pepsi. He was also invited to the 14th Indian Conference at Harvard University in 2017.

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday several stars took to social media to extend their wishes to him. Allu Arjun wrote, “Pawan KalyanHappy birthday to the Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayPSPK.” His brother Chiranjeevi also wished him with a heartwarming wish. He wrote, “Kalyan's every thought about the society since childhood ... every step. Kalyan is a cell of fire that burns every moment for the good of ten people @PawanKalyan Happy birthday to fellow aspirant who sincerely wants his goal to be fulfilled."

Picture Credits: Pawan Kalyan-Instagram