On Prabhas' Birthday, Sai Dharam Tej, Surender Reddy, Raashi Khanna & Others Extend Wishes

As Prabhas turned a year older on Friday, October 23, wishes have been pouring in on social media. The Internet is blazing as not only fans but several celebs also wished the superstar. Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna, Thaman S, Bandla Ganesh, among others wished Prabhas on his special day. Here's a look at their posts.

On Prabhas' birthday, Sai Dharam Tej pens note

Actor Sai Dharam Tej took to his Instagram story and put up the latest poster that featured Prabhas as Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam. Sharing the same, Sai wrote, 'Happy birthday anna. Wishing you all the love, happiness and success'.

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna took to Twitter and called Prabhas the 'darling of millions'. More so, she also wished him 'luck and love'. Take a look at her tweet.

Here’s wishing the darling of millions #Prabhas, a very happy birthday! Wish him all the luck and love! ðŸ˜‡ — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 23, 2020

Thaman S wrote

Wishing Our darling of HEARTS â¤ï¸#prabhas gaaru a very happy birthday !! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas ðŸ’¿ðŸ’¿ðŸ’¿ pic.twitter.com/uaqkrJby1O — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 23, 2020

Bandla Ganesh

Bandla Ganesh took to Twitter and wished his 'Garu' on this special day. Bandla also extended his wishes for Prabhas' future endeavours.

Happy birthday to #Prabhas Garu !! I wish him good luck for all his future endeavours. ðŸ’#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/5yzESrXeR6 — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) October 23, 2020

Sree Vishnu

Actor Sree Vishnu extended warm wishes for his 'darling Rebel star' Prabhas. Sree also wrote about Prabhas' journey from Eeshwar to Pan India Superstar, and called it 'inspiring'.

Birthday wishes to our darling Rebel star #PrabhasðŸ¤— His journey from #Eeshwar to Pan India Superstar is inspiring! Wishing him many more years of happiness & success ahead! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/cbtM795qFE — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) October 23, 2020

S.S. Karthikeya

S. S. Rajamouli's son, S.S. Karthikeya, called Prabhas a 'person who can spread smiles and love with ease'. He posted a photo with him from the sets of a movie. 'Love you anna,' Karthikeya tweeted.

Wishing my #Prabhas Anna nothing but the best ! A person who can spread smiles and love with ease!Love you anna! â¤ï¸ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/C7veX8VRCv — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) October 22, 2020

Surender Reddy

Surender Reddy, who has helmed the movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, penned a sweet on Prabhas' 41st birthday. 'Have a joyful year ahead, he wrote on Twitter.

Many Many Happy Returns of the Day Darling #Prabhas ðŸ¤—. Have a Joyful and wonderful year ahead.

My Best Wishes for #RadheShyam ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/L3H0fwMuY1 — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2020

On October 21, Pooja Hegde unveiled the first look poster of Prabhas from their forthcoming movie, Radhe Shyam. The poster introduced superstar Prabhas as Vikramaditya who looked dapper in a formal suit. Prabhas was seated on a green car as he looked down and smiled for the camera. Sharing the Radhe Shyam poster, Pooja wrote, 'The BIG moment has arrived!!

Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #Radhe Shyam!'.

It was on Pooja Hegde's birthday, when co-star, Prabhas took to his social media and revealed that Pooja Hegde's character's name in Radhe Shyam is Prerana. 'Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday' wrote Prabhas on Instagram. Pooja also shared the same and penned, 'Happy to be your Prerana'. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is produced by UV Creations.

