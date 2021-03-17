On Puneeth Rajkumar's Birthday, A Look At His Highest Rated Movies Viewers Can Watch

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, famously known as Appu, has turned a year older today, i.e. on March 17, 2021. The actor goes on to enjoy a massive fan-following from the fans and audiences for his acting skills in various films like Raajakumara, Yuvarathnaa, Appu, Anjani Putra, Natasaarvabhowma and more. Talking about Puneeth Rajkumar and his films on his birthday, here’s a look at his highest rated movies on IMDb.

Puneeth Rajkumar's movies

Bhagyavantha

Helmed by Ranga B.S., the film Bhagyavantha received a rating of 8.8/10 on IMDb. The film stars Arathi, Ashwath, Balkrishna, Jai Jagdeesh, Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and many more in lead roles. The 1981 movie revolves around Krishna, a child, who faces numerous challenges because his family avoids him because he is considered unlucky. He does, however, find solace in his paternal uncle, who looks after him.

Veera Kannadiga

Directed by Meher Ramesh, the movie Veera Kannadiga went on to receive a rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb. The film stars Avinash, Bullet Prakash and Puneeth Rajkumar in lead roles. The film focuses on the life of a man who protects a slum and works to keep its residents safe from the elements. He also wishes to exact vengeance on the criminals who murdered his father. Veera Kannadiga went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and audiences for its acting skills and storyline.

Milana

Helmed by Prakash, the movie Milana received a rating of 8.0/10 on IMDb. The movie stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Pooja Gandhi in lead roles. The plot revolves around Akash, who is in love with a girl who is forced to marry a cop. His parents later force him to marry a girl they like. Here the trouble begins again; she, too, wants a divorce from him. The story concludes with the question of whether the hero will divorce her or if they are happy together.

Raajakumara

Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the film Raajakumara went on to receive an 8.0/10 rating on IMDb. The film stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand and Sarath Kumar in lead roles. The 2017 film revolves around a dutiful son, a prince in his father's eyes, who maintains his character purity despite the many challenges thrown his way. The movie was lauded by fans and viewers for its storyline.