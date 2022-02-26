On Rajinikanth's 41st Wedding Anniversary, Revisit His Love Story With Wife Latha

Quick links:
Fan-favourite actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on February 26, 2022.
Social media was flooded with fans and followers sharing throwback pictures of the happy couple as they extended their wishes to them.
Rajinikanth and Latha met for the first time when the latter arrived to interview the superstar in 1980 and the rest is history.
After the interview that changed their lives, Rajinikanth promised to Latha, but had to speak to her parents before anything was finalized.
This is when he learnt that his friend and actor, Y.G. Mahendran was married to Latha's sister and asked him for help.
Things went as planned for the couple and they tied the knot in 1981 in Andhra Pradesh, one year after their first encounter.
