On Rajinikanth's 41st Wedding Anniversary, Revisit His Love Story With Wife Latha

Last Updated: 26th February, 2022 20:15 IST

Several pictures of them together often surface online and give their fans and followers couple goals.

Things went as planned for the couple and they tied the knot in 1981 in Andhra Pradesh, one year after their first encounter.

This is when he learnt that his friend and actor, Y.G. Mahendran was married to Latha's sister and asked him for help.

After the interview that changed their lives, Rajinikanth promised to Latha, but had to speak to her parents before anything was finalized.

Rajinikanth and Latha met for the first time when the latter arrived to interview the superstar in 1980 and the rest is history.

Social media was flooded with fans and followers sharing throwback pictures of the happy couple as they extended their wishes to them.

