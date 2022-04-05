Last Updated:

On Rashmika Mandanna's B'day; Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Pen Wishes For 'Pushpa' Star

Rashmika Mandanna received wishes from her 'Mission Majnu' co-star Sidharth Malhotra as well as Varun Dhawan among others on her birthday.

Rashmika Mandanna's birthday

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNDHAWAN/ @RASHMIKAMANDANNA/ @SIDHARTHMALHOTRA


Rashmika Mandanna is receiving overwhelming love from her fans, family and fellow film industry colleagues on her birthday today. The actor, who has become a household name after her stint in Allu Arjun co-starrer Pushpa, is now all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu

The Shershaah actor took to his social media handle to wish Rashmika success on all her 'missions', while Sidharth's Student Of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan also sent birthday love to Rashmika. 

Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra wish Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday, April 5, Malhotra dropped a throwback picture alongside the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rashmika, Wish all your missions this year are successful, big hug and love". Responding to it, Mandanna mentioned," Thank you Sidz". Take a look. 

For the uninitiated, their upcoming collaboration Mission Majnu is billed as a spy thriller, inspired by real events set in the 1970s. It has been directed by  Shantanu Bagchi, while Ronnie Screwvala,  Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta have bankrolled it. After facing postponements, the film will hit theatres on June 10, 2022. 

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who recently took on the Arabic Kuthu challenge with Rashmika, shared a reel of the duo grooving to the track as he wished her on her birthday. In the caption, he mentioned, "Happy birthday Rashmika! Here’s to many more workouts and dance numbers.” 

Rashmika also received wishes from Elli Avram, who shared a selfie alongside the South star and wrote, "Happy birthday jaana, may you continue to shine bright". Responding to Elli's gesture, Rashmika wrote, "You @elliavrram the cutest...thankyou darling". 

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Her collaboration with Kapoor comes after Parineeti Chopra opted out of the project. She also has the film Goodbye alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNDHAWAN/ @RASHMIKAMANDANNA/ @SIDHARTHMALHOTRA)

