On Samantha Akkineni's Birthday, Kajal Aggarwal, Adivi Sesh & Others Extend Sweet Wishes

Samantha Akkineni rang in her 34th birthday on April 28, 2021. Check out the list of celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Adivi Sesh & others who wished her

Written By
Kashyap Vora
Prolific South Indian film actor Samantha Akkineni rings in her 34th birthday today, i.e. April 28, 2021. Since earlier today, Twitter has been flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes by fans for their favourite actor. Apart from fans, several celebrities from the film industry also extended sweet birthday wishes to the Mahanati star on her special day including Kajal Aggarwal, Sesh Adivi, Rakul Preet Singh and Raashii Khanna to name a few. Read on to check out the aforementioned celebrities' birthday wishes for Samantha.

On Samantha Akkineni's birthday, here's who wished her from the film industry:

Kajal Aggarwal

Earlier today, Samantha's Tollywood and Kollywood contemporary Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram Stories to wish the former a "Happy Birthday". Along with sharing a black & white photograph of her celebrity pal, Kajal called her a "Benevolent Beauty". She wrote, "Happy Birthday to this benevolent beauty! @samanthaprabhuoffl stay blessed!" 

Take a look:

Adivi Sesh

Samantha's Tollywood actor pal Adivi Sesh also penned a sweet note for her on her 34th birthday. Along with sharing a photograph with his Evaru co-star from the film's trailer launch event, Adivi wrote, "Dear â¦@Samanthaprabhu2â© You’re a once in a generation actress and an equally generous person." He added, "I wish you a very happy birthday and virtual hugs. Will see you after Covid eases, Many many happy returns of the day Sam!"

Take a look:

Keerthy Suresh

National Award-winning film actor Keerthy Suresh shared the CDP of Samantha Akkineni on her birthday and prayed for a "safe year" for her ahead. She wrote: "Happy to release the CDP of miss gorgeous, @Samanthaprabhu2". Keerthy added, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday in advance! May you have a safe year ahead".

Take a look: 

Raashii Khanna

The Tamil and Telugu film actor Raashii Khanna extended "lots of love" to the Majili star on her 34th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to this gorgeous woman @Samanthaprabhu2". Raashii also expressed, "May you keep rising and shining and may you keep inspiring millions just like you always do. Lots of love to you!"

Take a look:

Check out other celebrities who wished Samantha on her birthday

