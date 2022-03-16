On Samantha's 'Oo Antava's' Success, Ganesh Acharya Credits Allu Arjun, Sukumar; Watch

Though released in December last year, the waves set forth by Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise in the ticket windows doesn't seem to subside anytime soon. Apart from the high-voltage action and the intricated plot, accompanied by a stellar performance from cast members, what fuelled the excitement surrounding the movie further was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number, Oo Antava. Not just in India, but the Oo Antava song garnered popularity on the international level as well. The song put forth a major challenge before the makers as it marked the first time in Samantha's career that the actor featured in an item number. Choreographer Ganesh Aacharya, who is to credit for the graceful moves featured in the hit number, recently got candid regarding the song's success.

'Oo Antava' choreographer Ganesh Aacharya credits Allu Arjun for the song's success

A video currently doing rounds features Ganesh Aacharya opening up about Oo Antava's success. He stated that director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun were of great help during the filming. Further speaking on the international fanbase garnered by the song, Ganesh Aacharya stated that 'Oo Antava' marks his first collaboration with Samantha, adding that he couldn't picture the song well as he had cataract during that time, however, ended up doing the song on Allu Arjun’s request. Watch here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit number initially grabbed more than 200 million views on Youtube with fans really appreciating The Family Man 2 star's hard work. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Samantha had revealed that it was challenging to get the steps right, rhythm, and dance with Allu Arjun, saying it was tiring. Sharing her thoughts on the song, the 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love."

Samantha had rejected to feature in 'Oo Antava'- Sukumar

Filmmaker Sukumar also revealed that Samantha didn't take the offer of doing the song in a go. He said that the actor had initially rejected the offer to feature in the song, but later when the director convinced her and gave her the example of Pooja Hegde's dance number in Rangasthalam, she agreed.

Samantha on the work front

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language triangular romantic comedy-drama film. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is being bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and is distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his banner Red Giant Movies.

Image: Twitter/@TheSamirAbbas/nraj09940/sumanth0666