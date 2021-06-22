On Vijay's Birthday, Vignesh Shivan Extends Heartfelt Wish To The 'Master' Star

Kollywood superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, turned 47 today, i.e. June 22, 2021. Since this morning, ardent fans, as well his celebrities from the Tamil film fraternity, have been flocking to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to the Master star on his special day. Now, joining the bandwagon of celebrities who penned heartfelt birthday wishes on Vijay's birthday is the renowned actor, filmmaker and lyricist, Vignesh Shivan. The Paava Kadhaigal director hopes the love of this world over Vijay "still crosses boundaries".

Vignesh Shivan pens a sweet wish on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

As Thalapathy Vijay rang in his 47th birthday today, the makers of his highly-anticipated Tamil film, titled Beast, treated his fans with a character poster from the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial on social media. Following the Beast poster release, social media has been flooded with sweet birthday wishes for Vijay from netizens and Kollywood celebrities, who also reacted to the much-talked-about poster of the upcoming film. Some of the celebrities who wished the three-time Tamil Nadu State Film Award winner on his birthday include Dhanush, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan among many others.

Now, Vignesh Shivan also joined the aforementioned celebrities in making Vijay's birthday even more special for him. Earlier today, the 35-year-old actor-director took to his Twitter handle to wish the Bigil actor as he turned a year older. Vignesh, who penned the lyrics of two songs of Thalapathy Vijay's Master film, i.e. Andha Kanna Paathaakka and Quit Pannuda, took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote in Tamil, "May the love of this world over you still cross boundaries May your sweet nature continue forever". He added, "Happy birthday to you dearest @actorvijay sir #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay".

Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, Vignesh Shivan also extended a lovely birthday wish for Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar on his birthday yesterday, June 21. Along with posting a streak of photos with Nelson, Vignesh wrote, "Happy birthday to you @nelsondilipkumar :) loving friend, philosopher, writer, director, psychiatrist, doctor... & what not." He continued, "The funniest person in south India... one of the best directors in India ... & one of the best director in the world. Have an extraordinary year."

