Onam 2021: From Mohanlal To Allu Arjun, South Indian Stars Extend Onam Wishes To Fans

The festival of Onam is celebrated every year in the Indian state of Kerala. Onam marks an annual harvest festival as per Hindu mythology. Keralites commemorate the festival with a spectrum of cultural events. They also decorate their surroundings with colourful flowers. The festival also has a tradition of having Onam Sadhya, a special meal, served on a banana leaf. As the entire country celebrates this harvest festival, several South Indian stars sent in warm wishes to their fans.

Mohanlal celebrates Onam with colourful flowers

Mohanlal is a celebrated film artist not only in Kerala but in the entire country. The actor has his roots in Kerala and therefore sent warm wishes to his fans. He took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of him sitting by a floral Rangoli. He wore an ethnic outfit. In the caption, he wrote, "My heartfelt Thiruvonam wishes to all."

Tovino Thomas wishes his fans

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas also shared a group photo in South Indian attire to wish his fans on the occasion of Onam. The actor posed in a dark blue coloured shirt and white Dhoti. He completed his look with blue coloured ethnic slippers. In the caption, the Theevandi actor wrote, "Thiruvonam wishes," and added a few red heart emojis.

Allu Arjun sends warm wishes to fans

Telugu actor Allu Arjun also wished his 12.8 million Instagram followers a Happy Onam. The actor shared a graphic of Kerala's traditional dance, Kathakali, with "Happy Onam" written on it. In the caption, the Race Gurram actor wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy healthy and prosperous Onam."

Kalyani Priyadarshan shares a photo in an ethnic ensemble

Kerala actor Kalyani Priyadarshan wished her followers on Onam with a mesmerizing photo in an ethnic ensemble. The actor shared a photo from her recent Onam photoshoot and wrote "Happy Onam!" in the IG story. She wore a sleeveless pink coloured blouse with a white saree. She tied her hair in a bun with a few flowers. The actor kept her jewellery at a minimum and only wore a pearl necklace and a bangle. In one of the photos, the actor wrote, "It’s that time of the year again when every mallu girl you know dresses up in their favourite Kerala saree 🤍🥰."

Image Credit: MOHANLAL AND KALYANI PRIYADARSHAN'S INSTAGRAM