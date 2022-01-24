'One Cut Two Cut' From Puneeth Rajkumar’s Production House Gets OTT Release Date

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise in October 2021 shocked the film fraternity and the actor's fans. Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video recently announced that they would honour the late actor by releasing three films from PRK Productions, his production house. One of those films is titled One Cut Two Cut and the online streaming platform has now announced its release date.

Puneeth Rajkumar's One Cut Two Cut gets a release date

Amazon Prime Video took to its official Instagram account and announced the release date for One Cut Two Cut, which will be backed by Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions. The film will star Danish Sait alongside Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad and will premiere on the platform on February 3, 2022. The film is touted to be a comedy flick and the platform wrote, "gopi isn’t just a character he’s a vibe!" as they shared an all-new poster of the film featuring the popular stand-up comedian.

Have a look at the One Cut Two Cut poster here

Danish Sait was last seen in the Kannada language series Humble Politician Nograj, which was released on Voot Select. The show was helmed and written by Saad Khan and was based on the famous Kannada film by the same name. Sait took on the role of a conceited civil servant in the satirical comedy and received heaps of praise for his role.

As per a media statement, the OTT platform will also release two more films bankrolled by the late actor's production house. They are Man of the Match and Family Pack. Man of the Match will highlight societal challenges and human emotions and will star Atharva Prakash K Jayaram in the lead role alongside Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj. Family Pack on the other hand will be a romantic comedy, which will see Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar take on pivotal roles. Apart from releasing these three films, the platform will also make five of the late star's popular films free for viewers across the globe. These five films include Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and Yuvarathnaa. These films will be available for free for non-prime members as well.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@primevideoin