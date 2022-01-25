'One Cut Two Cut' Teaser From Puneeth Rajkumar's Production House Out Now; Watch

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that the platform would honour late Power star Puneeth Rajkumar by releasing three films from his production house, PRK Productions. One of those films is titled One Cut Two Cut and the platform announced that the film would release on February 3, 2022. The online streaming giant has now released the teaser of the film and announced that the trailer will release in two days.

Amazon Prime Video releases One Cut Two Cut teaser

The online streaming platform took to its Instagram account and released the teaser of the upcoming film, which will see Danish Sait alongside Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad take on lead roles. The teaser does not reveal much about the film but sees Sait giving origami lessons and children can be heard in the background. The caption of the post read, "just an arts & crafts teacher gopi-ing his way into our hearts 💓" The teaser also included a glimpse of a gun, creating anticipation in the minds of the audience. The short clip also mentioned that the official trailer of the film would be out in two days and fans await what the Danish Sait-starrer has in store for them. Sait is a stand-up comedian, who was last seen in Voot Select's Kannada series Humble Politician Nograj, for which he received heaps of praise.

Watch the One Cut Two Cut teaser here

As per a media statement, Amazon Prime Video will also release two more films apart from One Cut Two Cut to honour the life of the late Puneeth Rajkumar. The films will be bankrolled by the late actor's production house. They are titled Man of the Match and Family Pack. Man of the Match will be all about societal challenges and human emotions, while Family Pack on the other hand will be a romantic comedy. Apart from this gesture, the OTT platform will also make five of the late actor's much-loved films free for viewers across the globe. These five films are Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and Yuvarathnaa, and they can be viewed by non-Prime members for free from February 1 to 28, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@primevideoin