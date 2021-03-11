'One' Malayalam Movie's Release Date: When Is The Mammootty Starrer Releasing?

One is an upcoming political thriller directed by Santhosh Viswanath and written by Bobby & Sanjay. The Malayalam movie was initially supposed to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the countrywide lockdown. It seems that the government has finally given the movie a green signal and the movie is set to hit the theatres in April 2021. However, only the month of One Malayalam movie's release is announced there have been no updates about the actual release date of the movie.

The cast of One Malayalam movie

The movie features superstar Mammootty in the lead along with Murali Gopy, Siddique, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in prominent roles. The first look poster of the movie was released in November 2019. Get to know the cast of One.

Mammootty

Mammootty is one of the biggest superstars of the Malayalam industry and has been reigning over Mollywood for quite some time. The star is known for his versatile acting. Mammootty's latest movie The Priest released today in theatres and has been garnering rave reviews from the fans and critics alike. In the movie, Mammooty plays the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the CM of Kerala.

Murali Gopy

Recently seen in the superhit movie Drishyam as the IG officer, Murali Gopy is also a writer and has written the script for the blockbuster Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. Murali will be playing the role of Marambally Jayanandhan who is the leader of the opposition party and is constantly locking heads with Mammootty's character.

Joju George

Joju George will essay the role of Babychan who is the General Secretary of Kadakkal Chandran's party. He is known for his roles in Oru Second Class Yatra and Porinju Mariam Jose.

Siddique

Siddique is one of the most versatile actors that the Malayalam film industry has to offer. He played the role of Prabhakar the father of the murder victim in Drishyam and its sequel. In One, Siqqiue portrays the role of P.K Vishwanathan, the speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Nimisha Sajayan

Nimisha plays the powerful role of Kadakkal's sister, Lathika in the movie. Some of her notable works include Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, The Great Indian Kitchen and Chola.

Mammootty unveils trailer of One

The trailer of the movie One was released yesterday on YouTube. Mammootty also took to his social media page to share the news with his fans. In the trailer we see Mammooty playing the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala Kadakkal Chandran. His character is feared by other political party members who just by the name of the CM cower back in their seats.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the movie which premises around the socio-political atmosphere in the state of Kerala during elections. The story solely focuses on Mammootty and shows how the position and the power of holding a chair in office changes a politicians life and thoughts.