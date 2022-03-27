'Oo Antava': Samantha Ruth, Allu Arjun React As Hit Track Plays At Ultra Music Festival

South Indian sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen stealing the show in the Pushpa: The Rise through the chartbuster song Oo Antava alongside Allu Arjun. The song went on to become a global hit and many audiences worldwide recreated their own versions of it. Marking a new milestone, the song was most recently played at the popular Ultra Music Festival, which takes place in Miami, Florida. Several glimpses of the song playing at the festival surfaced online and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun both reacted to it.

Oo Antava plays at Ultra Music Festival

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handle on Sunday to share a short video from the Ultra Music Festival. In the clip, audiences could be seen dancing and grooving to the actor's hit number Oo Antava, which featured in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha could not believe her song was playing at the event in Miami. A group of dancers was also seen performing to the foot-tapping number, which was also remixed towards the end. Samantha shared the clip on her Instagram story and wrote, "This feels like a special kind of win". Allu Arjun also took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Wow! This is quite something".

The Makkhi actor's performance in Oo Antava turned heads and fans were in awe of the beats of the song and the star's talent. She later shared a behind the scenes clip from her time on the sets of the film as she rehearsed the song. She was seen showing determination and hard work as she persisted in learning the intricate steps her choreographers taught her. She shared the clip on YouTube and wrote, "Here's a small part of my rehearsals. Often things we practice so much for don't make it to the screens and here's a short sneak peek into this amazing choreo that I absolutely had fun learning."

What's next on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

The actor will soon be seen in the Telugu film Yashoda, which will be directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The makers of the film recently roped in popular French action director Yannick Ben, who also collaborated with Samantha on the sets of The Family Man season 2. After the news made headlines, fans can't wait to see what stunts their favourite actor will full off on screen.

Image: Twitter/@MyRayagada, @SaiSunil452