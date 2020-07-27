'Oosaravelli' Cast Is Packed With Talented Actors Who Are Recognised Across The Country

Oosaravelli is a Telugu film which released in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolves around a young man who decides to seek revenge for the murder of his lover’s family. Oosaravelli was directed by Surender Reddy who also contributed to the story of the film. The film was a huge hit down south as the audience loved the strong plotline which was combined with good performances. Here is a look at the list of actors who played a pivotal role in the film.

Oosaravelli cast and characters

1. NT Rama Rao Jr.

NT Rama Rao Jr. is a leading South Indian actor who plays the role of Tony in the film Oosaravelli. The actor has worked in a number of films like Nannaku Prematho, Temper, and Janatha Garage. He has worked in a number of films in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of Niharika who has been struggling to deal with the goons who have attacked her family. She is one of the most renowned actors of the Telugu film industry for her work in films like Happy Days and Kalloori. She has also been seen in Bollywood films like Humshakals and Himmatwala.

3. Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj plays the negative role of Ajju Bhai in the film Oosaravelli. The talented actor is known for his role in multiple films in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries. His most famous works include Kalki, Anniyan, and Dookudu, amongst others.

4. Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal plays himself in the film Oosaravelli. The actor has a huge fanbase across the country for his ability to pull off action sequences effortlessly. He has previously been seen in films like Thuppakki and Force.

5. Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh plays the role of Chitra in the film Oosaravelli. She has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films in the south. She is famous for her role in films like Happy Days and Oopiri.

6. Shaam

Shaam is a talented actor from the south who plays a key role in the film Oosaravelli. The actor has been a part of a number of films in the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries. He has been seen in films like Anthony Yaar? and Game, amongst others.

7. Jayaprakash Reddy

Jayaprakash Reddy can be seen playing the role of JP in the film Oosaravelli. The actor is a famous artist in the south who is mainly seen in a supporting role. His roles in films like Athadu, King, and Chitram Bhalare Vichitram, are remembered even today.

8. Rahman

Rahman is a much-loved South Indian actor who has a pivotal role to play in the film Oosaravelli. He is a recognized face in the south for his work in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries. The actor is famous for his role in films like Mumbai Police and Goal.

9. Sayaji Shinde

Sayaji Shinde is an artist who has worked in a number of films in different languages. He is known for his role in films like Arundhati and 1-Nenokkadine. He is also remembered for his role in many Bollywood films.

10. Murli Sharma

Murli Sharma plays a key role in the 2011 film Oosaravelli. He is a supporting actor who is remembered for his roles in various Bollywood and south Indian films. He has been seen in films like Baby, Main Hoon Na, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, amongst others.

Read 'The Fault In Our Stars' Cast And Characters They Played In This Romantic Drama

Also read 'Bigg Boss 14' Cast: Balraj Syal To Enter Salman Khan's Show After 'KKK10'?

11. Tanikella Bharani

Tanikella Bharani is a renowned actor and writer who is also a major part of the film Oosaravelli. He has also worked as a director on a few films. He is known for his work in films like Leader, Aithe, and Oopiri, amongst others.

12. Ajay

Ajay is a south Indian actor who also plays an important role in the film Oosaravelli. He has worked in a number of films as a supporting artist. The actor is mainly known for his role in films like Saye Aata, 24, and Pokiri.

Read Netflix Announces 'The Kissing Booth 3' With A Hilarious Video Featuring The Cast; Watch

Also read Delhi Metro Casts First Pier Under Phase-4 Work

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: YouTube Movies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.