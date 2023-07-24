Oru Adaar Love Actress Noorin Shereef Ties The Knot With Actor Fahim Safar | Photos

Noorin Shereef made her Mollywood debut in the Malayalam film Chunkzz (2017) but became a household name after starring in Oru Adaar Love. Now, she has tied the knot. The actress announced her wedding to actor and scriptwriter Fahim Safar on social media.

3 things you need to know

Noorin Shereef made her acting debut with the TV show Mangalyapattu (2016).

She received immense praise for her performance in Oru Adaar Love.

The actress will be next seen in Velleppam.

Inside Noorin Shereef and Fahim Safar's wedding album

On Monday, Noorin shared several pictures on her Instagram handle and announced her wedding to Fahim. The couple got married in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The actress used the hashtag "Fahinoor" in the caption. In the image, we can see the couple sitting opposite each other in traditional outfits. The first photo was followed by two in which they are signing the nikah nama.

For the wedding, Noorin wore a rose quartz pink lehenga saree with floral finesse from the house of Beena Kannan Couture. She accessorised her look with Victorian-style antique gold jewellery and sported nude makeup. Fahim, on the other hand, wore a maroon velvet sherwani from the shelves of Beena Kannan Couture.

The actress also shared a video offering a sneak peek inside the couple's wedding. She captioned the post as "Masha Allah".

Soon after she shared the post, actress Pearle Manny commented, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons. Her fans also flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

Who attended the wedding?

Noorin Sheeref and Fahim Safar's wedding was attended by bride's Oru Adaar Love co-actor Priya Prakash Varrier, Rajisha Vijayan and Ahaana Krishna. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was also present at the wedding.

When Noorin Sheeref and Fahim Safar got engaged

The newlyweds got engaged last year on December 22. For the ceremony, the couple wore matching coloured traditional outfits and shared the pictures on Instagram. Sharing the images, Noorin called Fahim "fiance" and wrote a note recalling their relationship journey, from friends to soul mates.

On the work front, Noorin has starred in several films such as Dhamaka, Oollalla Oollalla, Vidhi: The Verdict and more.