'Oruthee' Actor Vinayakan Apologizes For His Controversial 'Mee Too Movement' Remark

South Indian actor Vinayakan has tendered an official apology over his controversial 'Me Too Movement' remark that earned significant backlash. On Saturday, March 26, the Oruthee star took to Facebook addressing the backlash that he has been receiving in the recent past. For the unversed, Vinayakan, while promoting his forthcoming film, Oruthee, stated that he isn't aware of the prominent 'Me Too Movement', that has served as a voice for many women all across the globe to stand against sexual harassment and abuse.

Vinayakan issues an apology

As soon as his controversial remark surfaced online, it took the internet by storm leaving many enraged. Now, addressing the same, the Oruthee actor 'sincerely' apologized for the 'language' that he used during the promotional event. Vinayakan asserted that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone on a personal level. He wrote

Hi everyone. During the ‘Oruthee’ promotional event I used a certain language that one of the journalists (sister) found derogatory. It was not at all targeted on a personal level and I sincerely apologize for the comments made by me on that day that would have caused her inconvenience. Vinayakan.

How did Vinayakan land in controversy?

During the promotion of Oruthee, the actor stated that he isn't aware of the meaning behind the viral social media movement, #MeToo. He asked, "What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl?'' before revealing that he has had physical relationships with ten women. He clarified that he asked for consent before developing a physical relationship with all the women.

He said, "I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me". Vinayakan further made another insensitive remark before concluding his statement. ''I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me," said the actor. When the event caught the attention of actor Hareesh Peradi, he condemned Vinayakan for his controversial remark via Facebook.

Notably, this isn't the first time when Vinayakan has been embroiled in a controversy. Back in 2019, the Oruthee star was arrested for allegedly verbally abusing a woman activist over a phone call. Since it was a bailable offence, he was granted bail.

Image: Instagram/@actorvinayakan /AP