'Oruthee' Actor Vinayakan Triggers Controversy; Says He's Not Aware About MeToo Movement

Popular actor and music composer from the Tamil and Malayalam film industry, Vinayakan, has courted controversy for his remarks on the 'Me too' movement that spearheaded the fight against sexual abuse and harassment, often at the hands of powerful people. ''What is Me Too? I do not know," the actor said while promoting his latest film Oruthee at an event.

It should be mentioned here the actor was arrested and granted bail in 2019 for allegedly verbally abusing a woman activist over the phone. His remarks have drawn the ire of actor Hareesh Peradi who criticised him on his official Facebook handle.

'Oruthee' actor Vinayakan on 'Me Too' movement

As per a report on Mathrubhumi.com, Vinayakan was promoting his latest film Outhee where he weighed in on the 'Me Too' movement stating that he is not aware of the meaning behind it. Stating, ''What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl?'', Vinayakan admitted to having physical relationships with ten women and said, ''I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me.''

He concluded his statement by saying, ''I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me. ''

Vinayakan's arrest and bail in 2019

As per news agency PTI, the Malayalam actor who has been in the industry for over two decades faced charges of harassing a woman activist who hailed from Pambady in Kerala's Kottayam district. The registered complaint claimed that the actor had talked in an obscene manner and used abusive words when she invited him for a function in April. Over this arrest and bail, the investigating officer told a media publication, ''He came to the police station in the morning. We recorded his statement and arrested him. Since it was a bailable offence, he was given bail.''

The woman had recounted the alleged harassment on her social media handle that caused a furore. The case was reportedly lodged under the IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words) besides section 120 (O) (causing nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous calls) of the Kerala Police Act, as per PTI.

(Image: @actorvinayakan/Instagram)