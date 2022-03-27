'Oruthee's Navya Nair Says She Was 'questioned' Over Co-star Vinayakan's 'Me Too' Remark

After Oruthee actor Vinayakan issued an apology over his controversial 'Me Too Movement' remark, his co-star Navya Nair opened up about the incident, in an interaction with Mathrubhumi. The actor who prominently works in the Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil film industries, revealed that there were many men present during the promotional event, where the incident took place. However, Nair says she is the only person who was questioned against his comment.

'I tried to take away the mic': Navya Nair

Accepting that her co-star's statement was 'inappropriate', Navya added that she tried to take away the mic from Vinayakan. But she was reportedly unable to do so. She said, "There were many men on the dais when Vinayakan made the comments while responding on the MeToo movement. But all the questions were being raised against me over his remark. Though I tried to take the mike, I couldn’t."

While concluding her response, Navya further apologised on behalf of her colleague for the same. "Vinayakan's statement was inappropriate. As his colleague, I would like to express my apologies for the same," she asserted.

What is the Vinayakan controversy?

In the recent past, the Oruthee actor has been facing flak for stating that he isn't aware of the viral social media movement, #MeToo. The prominent movement has been the flagbearer for women all across to world to raise their voice against sexual assault and abuse. While promoting his upcoming film, Vinayakan had said, "What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl?'' His atrocious comment did not just end there, the star further opened up about being in physical relationships with multiple women.

He added, "I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me. I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me."

Vinayakan issues apology

On Saturday, the actor sincerely apologised for his remarks via Facebook. He wrote, "Hi everyone. During the ‘Oruthee’ promotional event I used a certain language that one of the journalists (sister) found derogatory. It was not at all targeted on a personal level and I sincerely apologise for the comments made by me on that day that would have caused her inconvenience. Vinayakan."

Image: Instagram/@navyanair143, Vinayakan