Oscar-nominated All That Breathes Producer On Filming During Covid, RRR & More | EXCLUSIVE

All That Breathes producer Aman Mann spoke with Republic Media Network in light of the Oscar nominations. In the interview, Aman discussed how making the film during the pandemic was a huge leap of faith, as it was a difficult time for everyone. He also talked about being a fan of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and how the Indian connection in the three projects contributed to their eventual Oscar nomination.

Aman Mann backed All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen is nominated at the Oscars under the 'Documentary Feature Film' category. This is the second Indian documentary to be nominated at the Oscars under the above-mentioned category after Writing With Fire. Additionally, this is also the first time in history that three Indian projects have been nominated for the Academy Awards simultaneously.

The making of All That Breathes was a battle of faith

Aman Mann was asked whether All That Breathes’ global recognition and Oscar nomination served as much-needed validation for all those involved in the production of the documentary. While replying in the affirmative, Mann revealed that the making of the documentary was a battle of faith for the cast and crew.

He said, “Yes, because the thing is, it's a huge leap of faith for people to let you into their lives and film every day for years… and that's the thing… documentary films need years and trust and you go through that relationship, you go through the ups and downs-- so we're shooting, and then of course, COVID came, at various points, different members of the team and the characters went through it and we all stuck through that.”

On speaking of what kept everyone going, Aman said, “We just had faith that what we're making is something that did justice to their story (the inspirations for the documentary) and was hopefully something that we could be proud of. And then, once it came out into the world and people started appreciating it, then the overall sensation was a relief to start with, and the fact that knowing that their work is seen and that their faith was finally rewarded, yeah it was great.”

On RRR and SS Rajamouli using epic drama in his Oscar-nominated film

After being asked about other Indian projects which received global recognition via the Oscar nominations, Aman praised the work of SS Rajamouli.

“RRR's achievement world-over and the way it has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, it's so amazing. And both Shaunak and I said at some points; we're just such big fans of how SS Rajamouli uses epic drama.”

He added, recalling that certain scenes from RRR could be rewatched again and again, “So I remember when we were making this film (All That Breathes), sometimes you're just looking at YouTube videos, or sometimes, you just think it's been a while since you've seen that clip (from RRR). Yeah, so the fact that we had the number of films that were shortlisted, and now we have the film (RRR) nominated after it won at Critics' Choice and Golden Globe, getting nominated is just so, so fantastic.”

On All That Breathes having a core from Delhi

Speaking on the Indian connect in the three Oscar-nominated projects this year, Aman explained, “Here, we had an international group of collaborators, the D.O.P.T. from Germany, the chief editor came from Denmark, and we had co-producers who helped us find funding from the U.K. and the U.S.”

However, he noted that the core of the film is from Delhi. He added, “But the core film was born, and largely have been brought up in Delhi, in terms of the people and the shooting. And here what this collaboration really allowed us was to tell the story in terms of pushing its aesthetics and its edit, all those things we were able to push just a little bit more to elevate the storytelling as well. But the core is, of course, from Delhi.”

The documentary became one of the three Indian projects to have been nominated for an Academy Award at the 74th Oscars. All That Breathes, which was featured as a nominee in the category of 'Best Documentary Feature', has made massive waves. The documentary was even picked up by Home Box Office (HBO), which only speaks for its acclaim.