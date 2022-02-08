Oscar Nominations 2022: Netizens Root For Suriya-starrer Courtroom Drama 'Jai Bhim'

After months of speculations, the Academy is all set to announce the Oscar nominations live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8. Emmy Award nominee Ellis Ross and Emmy award winner Leslie Jordan will hist the nominations and will read off the nominees in 23 categories. Just ahead of the nominations, excited netizens have started trending South star Suriya’s courtroom drama Jai Bhim is also expected to bag a nomination.

This year, the Oscar nominations 2022 will be announced via live stream on the official website of the award. The nominations will be accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscar.org. After Suriya’s film Jai Bhim had featured on the official YouTube channel of Oscars, fans are expecting an Oscar nomination for the film that is inspired by true events of the tribal community. With this, the Suriya starrer becomes the first Tamil film to receive such a huge honour from the Oscars.

Fans root for Jai Bhim ahead of Oscar nominations

Before the nomination announcement, the frenzied fans took the mic5ro-blogging site by the story while sharing their love for the film. One of the users shared a video from the film and wrote, “#JaiBhim wins in #Oscars it will be a proud moment for Indians!.” Another user keeps his fingers crossed before the nominations and shared a still of the actor from the film. A third user chimed in and wrote, “First time a Tamil movie titled everyone hearts as a Tamilian very thankful to all Indians and overall entire world cinema lovers.” Another user wrote, “It’s @Suriya_offl Sir #JaiBhim Movie #OscarNoms Day…Let’s Hope Victory To This Movie.”

First time a Tamil movie tiltered everyone hearts as a tamilian very thankful to all indiians and overall entire world cinema lovers #JaiBhim — RK Srinivasan (@rksrinivasan38) February 8, 2022

Apart from its success on Amazon Prime Video where it premiered, Jai Bhim boasts of an impressive 9.3 rating on the rating platform IMDb. It is a part of the platform's top 250 films and is among the handful few Indian movies to make it to the list. The film revolves around the story of a tribal woman searching for her husband after he goes missing from police custody and a lawyer coming to help out to find the truth, as caste-based issues come into the picture.

Image: Instagram/ActorSuriya/AP