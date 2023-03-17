Naatu Naatu Singer Kaala Bhairava Snapped At Hyderabad Airport; Returns Home After Oscars

Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's singer Kaala Bhairava returned to India after attending and performing at the 95th Academy Awards. Earlier on Friday (March 17), the singer was spotted at the airport back home. He recalled the award-winning moment and said that it was the "best moment for the entire team."

Kaala Bhairava also shared how he felt while performing Naatu Naatu at the Oscars stage. "It was the best moment performing live on stage at the Oscars. It was a truly unforgettable moment receiving the award on stage," he told ANI.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | "It feels amazing. It is the best moment for the entire team," says Kala Bhairava, the singer of 'Naatu Naatu' after the song won #Oscar for the Best Original Song pic.twitter.com/q3ZVQFCBxU — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

RRR director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravaani arrive at airport

RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani also arrived at the Hyderabad airport on Friday morning (March 17). A huge crowd of fans gathered outside the airport and welcomed them with a thunderous applause. The duo smiled at the cameras and thanked their fans.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Telangana: RRR Director SS Rajamouli and Music composer MM Keeravani reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.



'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR won the #Oscar for the Best Original Song pic.twitter.com/ismDbDAQ3t — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

Jr NTR arrives in India

RRR actor Jr NTR also made his way back to India after the Oscars. The actor, who was snapped at the airport shared his thoughts on Naatu Naatu's win. Recalling the moment when MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose went up to the Oscars stage to accept the award, Jr NTR said, "Seeing MM Keeravaani & Chandrabose accepting the Oscar award was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for encouraging RRR, this award (Oscar) that we've won has only been possible with the love of the audience & the film industry."

Take a look at the video here.

Seeing MM Keeravaani & Chandrabose accepting the Oscar award was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for encouraging RRR, this award (Oscar) that we've won has only been possible with the love of the audience & the film industry: Actor Jr NTR pic.twitter.com/jTwLQGceTN — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.