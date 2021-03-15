Oscars 2021: Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Misses Out On Best Picture Nomination

In a big disappointment for Indian cinema fans, Tamil megastar Suriya's Soorarai Pottru missed out on getting a nomination and slipped out of the Oscars 2021 race. Soorarai Pottru which released on Amazon Prime last year had emerged as the only Indian film amongst the 366 films eligible for Best Picture in the Academy Awards.

The film had also made an official entry in the 93rd Academy Awards, for 'Best Actor', 'Best Actress', 'Best Director', 'Best Original Score', and other categories. However, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the Oscar nominations for 2021, Suriya's film failed to make it to the prestigious list. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021.

Oscar 2021 Nominations for Best Picture

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

About Soorarai Pottru

The action drama revolves around the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G.R Gopinath. In the movie, a young man named Maara from a remote village dreams of launching his own airline service. However, he has to cross obstacles and challenges in order to achieve his dream. The film is based on the book 'Simply Fly' written by G.R Gopinath himself. It was directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie was produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Sooriya's production house 2D Entertainment.

The film released in November 2020 via Amazon Prime Video and also simultaneously with its dubbed versions in Kannada and Malayalam under the same title and in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Raa. Notably, Soorarai Pottru was selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the 'Best Foreign Film' category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.