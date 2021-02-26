Oscars 2021: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Only Indian Film Eligible For Best Picture Category

Tamil megastar Suriya's Soorarai Pottru which released on Amazon Prime last year has emerged as the only Indian film amongst the 366 films that is eligible for Best Picture nomination at Oscars 2021. The Academy voting based on this list will begin on March 5 and would end on March 10. The final nominations list will be announced on March 15.

Also Read | Oscars 2021 To Be Held In Person And Will Broadcast From Several Locations, Details Inside

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Summoned For Statement In Case Over Email Exchange With Kangana Ranaut

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is the only film eligible for the race of Oscars 2021

Rakesh Pandian who is one of the producers of 2D Entertainment took to his Twitter to announce this news. He shared The Academy list and wrote "Best Actor and Best Film eligibility lists" confirming that Soorarai Pottru is eligible for both of them. Earlier, it was announced that the film has entered the race of Oscars for categories like Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Director, and Best Original Score among several other categories. Take a look at Rakesh Pandian's tweet below:

Also Read | Radhika Apte Stuns In Monochromatic Still, Fans Call Her 'vintage Beauty'

The action drama revolves around the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G.R Gopinath. In the movie, a young man named Maara from a very remote village dreams of launching ii own airline service. However, he has to cross some obstacles and challenges in order to achieve his dream. The film is based on the book Simply Fly written by G.R Gopinath himself and directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie is produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Sooriya's production house 2D Entertainment. The film released on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Digs Out Throwback Pics With Her Girls Squad, Says She 'misses Them'

In several interviews, while promoting the movie, actor Suriya has stated that all his earlier characters are fictionalized but this character is about a person who has lived his life in a very humble manner. He added that it is about a man who had ambitious dreams and who tried to make it big and he actually did even after all the complexities of life and became an airline owner. Furthermore, he added that just the determination of one man and all the challenges he had to combat to make it happen is a story worth telling to everyone and so they wanted to make a big film out of it.

Image Credits: @Rajsekarpandian Twitter

Also Read | From Lisa Haydon To Kareena; How B'Town Moms Shattered Several Stereotypes About Pregnancy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.