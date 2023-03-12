Oscars 2023 Best International Film Nominees: Will Argentina 1985 Beat All Quiet...?

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles. In the Best International Film category, the German film All Quiet on the Western Front, the Belgium drama Close and Denmark’s The Quiet Girl and others are in stiff competition. While All Quiet on the Western Front has a total of nine nominations at the Oscars, other films are only nominated in the Best International Film category.

Here are all the nominees in the Best International Film category, one of which will score a win at the 95th Academy Awards.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Country: Germany

All Quiet on the Western Front comes from director Edward Berger. The film focuses on the terror experienced by a German soldier who is situated on the western front during the time of World War I. It is based on Erich Maria Memarque’s novel of the same name.

Argentina, 1985

Country: Argentina

The Santiago Mitre film is based on some lawyers working together to take on Argentina's military dictatorship in the 1980s. Argentina, 1985 received a win for Best Motion Picture - International at Satellite Awards, and a Golden Globe award in the same category as well.

Close

Country: Belgium

Lukas Dhont’s film is centred around the sudden break in a friendship between two boys Leo and Remi. Leo is unable to comprehend the separation and confronts Remi’s mother Sophie about it.

The Quiet Girl

Country: Ireland

Based in Rural Ireland, in 1981, a girl neglected by her parents gets sent to live with her foster parents during the summer. While she takes to their caring nature and starts feeling better, the story takes a turn for the worse. The Quiet Girl has been directed by Colm Bairéad.

EO

Country: Poland

The Polish film is about a donkey who goes through life encountering both good and bad people in modern-day Europe. EO came from director Jerzy Skolimowski.

Who could potentially win?

All Quiet on the Western Front is perhaps leading the race, as it has received several accolades at British Academy Film Awards, San Diego Critics Film Awards, European Film Awards and more.

However, Argentina, 1985 secured the Best International Feature Film accolade at both Satellite Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. The competition between the two films is stiff, and there's no telling if other nominees won't get their leg up as well.