Last Updated:

Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Attends Event In Los Angeles, Expresses Gratitude To His Fans | WATCH

Jr NTR spoke to his fans at an event in Los Angeles ahead of Oscars 2023. He thanked them for showering him with love.

Written By
Jyothi Jha
Jr NTR

Image: Jr NTR/Twitter


Jr NTR, who is currently in Los Angeles for Oscars 2023, attended an event and thanked his fans for showing all the love. The actor was grateful to his fans for showing so much love and said he feels blessed to have them. The video from the event is widely surfacing on social media. Jr NTR can be seen sporting a casual outfit. He completed his looks with a cap and sneakers. He addressed his fans in Telugu 

Another video of the actor from the event is going viral. In the video, the RRR star can be seen signing autographs for his fans at the venue. 

RRR's Naatu Naatu is currently nominated at the Oscars under Original Song category.

First Published:
COMMENT