Osthi Cast: Everything You Need Know About The Blockbuster Tamil 'Dabangg' Remake

Osthi is a Tamil action comedy film which is an official remake of the 2010 Bollywood film Dabangg. The film tells the story of a fearless police officer, 'Osthi' Velan, and his troubled relationship with his stepfather and half-brother. Osthi embarks on a mission to take down a corrupt politician. The film was directed by S. Dharani. Here's a list of the Cast of Osthi, and the characters they play -

Osthi Cast (Main)

Silambarasan as "Osthe" Velan

The cast of Osthi includes actor Silambarasn who plays the lead and titular character of Osthe Velan. Osthi is the Inspector of Police in Kattupakkam in the Thirunelveli district. He's a stylish cop who likes to have a gala time with his subordinates, however, has a love-hate relationship with his younger brother. He also eventually decides to go after Boxer Daniel, and the two eventually fight to the death



Richa Gangopadhyay as Neduvaali Velan

Richa Gangopadhyay plays the role of Neduvaali Velan in the film. Neduvaali is the daughter of the village drunkard. However, she is strong and smart. She falls in love with Inspector Osthi and their love story begins almost instantly. She eventually marries him and settles down.

Sonu Sood as "Boxer" Daniel

Sonu Sood plays Boxer Daniel in the film. Daniel is a corrupt man with a sole motive, which is to win the election. He uses his power and influence and will do almost anything to win the polls. Osthi Velan, the Inspector of Police, eventually becomes his nemesis. He uses Balan for his own benefits, hatching plans in order to bring Osthi down. Sonu Sood reprises his role from the original Bollywood film, Dabangg.

Jithan Ramesh as Balan

The Osthi cast also includes Jithan Ramesh as Balan, Velu's younger brother. Balan is Osthi's half-brother who has a love-hate relationship with him. While the two love their mother and she tries to keep a balance between the two, their father often takes Balan's side. He is also easily manipulated and influenced by others.

Osthi Cast (Supporting)

The cast of Osthi also includes some notable names in the supporting characters. Veteran actor, Vijayakumar also appears as Minister Kalaipandian in the film. Other supporting characters include -

Santhanam as Constable Selvam

Saranya Mohan as Nirmala, Balan's love interest

Nassar as Velan and Balan's father

Revathi as Velan and Balan's mother

VTV Ganesh as Neduvaali's father

Nizhalgal Ravi as Nirmala's father

Thambi Ramaiah as Maasaana Moorthi

Image - Still from Osthi trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.