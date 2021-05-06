Ovvoru Pookalume Singer Comagan Dies; Director Cheran Calls Him 'the Eyes Of 25 Families'

Ovvoru Pookalume singer M.J.C. Comagan, who was a visually impaired singer and founder of the Raaga Priya orchestra, died on Thursday. The late singer was 48 and is survived by his wife and two children. Director Cheran, who worked with the late singer in his 2004 release Autograph, in a tweet, paid his last respect to the late singer.

Ovvoru Pookalume singer Comagan's death:

In a tweet, written in Tamil, Cheran wrote, "No words ... a man of complete self-confidence in mind and voice... who was the eyes of the 25 families in his group. This news that I heard when I woke up in the morning was heartbreaking... Peace be upon the soul of Comagan" (translated by Google). Along with the tweet, Cheran also shared the late singer's photograph, in which the latter can be seen holding a mic. Within a couple of minutes, Twitterati flooded the comments section of Cheran's tweet with "RIP".

More about Comagan's songs & career

As mentioned earlier, Comagan shot to fame after Tamil song Ovvoru Pookalume was featured in Cheran's 2004 release. Apart from singing in movies, he was running a music troupe called Comaganin Raaga Priya. The trope's website read, "Our blind orchestra (our limitations are limited to just physical images), is run by nine members started in 1991 and now we have more than 25 members. It was only after Director Cheran showcased the beauty of our orchestra in his two national-awards winning movie Autograph (2004) in the song Ovvoru Pookalume with Actor Sneha, we came to be widely known by people."

In 1999, the troupe performed for 16 hours non-stop with 183 songs and entered the Limca Book of World Records. Over the years, they performed over 3,000 light music shows as well as for fundraising events, and was also given the Tamil Nadu State Award in 2006. The late singer has also done small roles in the films Kanukkulle and Sura. In 2007, He had also composed music for a Tamil film Muthal Muthalai. On the other hand, Comagan also served as a member of the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled.

IMAGE: CHERAN'S TWITTER

