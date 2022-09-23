'Owe Everything To This Day': Chiranjeevi's Heartfelt Note To Fans On 44 Years In Industry

Chiranjeevi has been one of the prominent faces of the Indian entertainment industry with his trailblazing work in films like Khaidi, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Tagore and many more. The megastar recently completed 44 years in the film industry and penned a heartfelt note thanking his fans and well-wishers for their relentless love and support.

In his more than four decade-long stint, Chiranjeevi has starred in over 150 films across languages and won several accolades including Padma Bhushan and Nandi Awards among others.

Chiranjeevi pens a gratitude note on completing 44 years in the film industry

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Acharya star wrote, "Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all, to this day! I owe everything to this day! Humbled and Grateful!"

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi made his debut with the 1978 Telugu film Pranam Khareedu, which also starred Jayasudha, Rao Gopal Rao and Chandra Mohan in pivotal roles.

More on Chiranjeevi's work front

The 67-year-old will next be seen in the crime-drama film Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja. The project comes as the official Telugu remake of the blockbuster 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. It also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in pivotal roles and is set to release on October 5. He also has Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the pipeline.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya alongside his superstar son Ram Charan. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.