P Balachandran Dies At 69: Top 5 Movies Of The Late Actor That Garnered Critical Acclaim

Veteran Malayalam actor P Balachandran passed away at the age of 69. The author and playwright who worked predominantly in the Malayalam film industry is best known for his play Paavam Usman and films like Ulladakkam, Pavithram, and Kammatti Paadam. P Balachandran's death came as shock to everyone as they took to social media to pay their respects to the late actor.

Social media was flooded with condolences for the late actor. According to the reports from Mathru Bhumi, P Balachandran died on the morning of 5th April at his residence in Vaikkon. Here are the top 5 Malayalam actor P Balachandran's movies in honour of his long career in the film industry.

P Balachandran's movies

1. One

The late actor was recently seen in Mammootty starrer political drama One, directed by Santhosh Vishwanath. Playing the role of Attingal Madhusoodanan as the MLA of the Opposition party, the movie followed the story of a chief minister who tried to transform India for the good fighting against corrupt policies. The movie was released on the 26th of March this year and was received positively at the box office.

2. Athiran

The psychological thriller directed by Vivek is considered one of the best movies of the year 2019. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi, the plot revolved around the relationship of an autistic patient with extraordinary capabilities with her psychiatrist who delved into her past to make shocking revelations. P Balachandran played the role of Balarama Varma in the movie.

3. Eeda

The romance film directed by B. Ajithkumar, released in 2018, received a rating of 7.2 stars on IMBD. Starring Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan, Eeda depicted a modern version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set in the backdrop of North Malabar, home to several political violence. The late actor played the role of Sriram Bhatt in the movie.

4. Kolambi

Playing the role of Kamal Pasha, P Balachandran acted in 2019 released Kolambi. Directed by T. K. Rajeev Kumar, the lead roles of the movie were played by Nithya Menen, Renji Panicker alongside Sijoy Varghese and Dileesh Pothan. The movie was received positively by the critics as it was chosen by Indian Paranoma for the 50th International Film festival of India held in Goa.

5. Operation Java

The drama-thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy and Sudhi Maddison was released in 2021. Starring Balu Varghese, Lukman Lukku, and Irshad, the movie followed the plot of a group of officers who solved crime mysteries presented to them at Cyber Cell. The late actor P Balachandran played the role of Balachandran in Operation Java.