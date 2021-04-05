P Balachandran's Death: Mollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute, Remember The Veteran Actor

Malayalam actor P Balachandran passed away today on April 5, 2020. He was not just an actor but also a playwright, scenarist, director. He was known for his films like Kammatti Paadam and Trivandrum Lodge. Several celebrities from the Malayalam industry took to their social media handles to remember him.

Mollywood celebrities remember P Balachandran

Actor P Balachandran's death happened to an illness he suffered from for several months. He passed away at the age of 62. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the actor. He wrote 'Condolences' in Malayalam. Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran remembering P Balachandran actor.

Malayalam TV host Dhanya Varma shared a selfie with the actor and writer. She wrote, "Extremely saddened by the news..R.I.P Baletta...will never forget the wonderful conversation we had...the energy you gave me on the show and the way I felt just having that conversation is not something I shall ever forget." Actor Sandra Thomas also remembered the actor. She shared a picture of him and wrote that he will be remembered for his 'brilliant' stories and characters.

Singer K S Chitra expressed her heartfelt condolences as the Malayalam writer, actor and director passed away. She added, "May his soul rest in peace and may God strengthen the family to overcome this loss." Actor Uma Nair wrote that the two could only work in one film together. She mentioned that he spread a lot of knowledge and was a down to earth human. She mentioned that P Balachandran actor was a backbone for many people. She shared a picture of them together captured during a shoot.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted Malayalam film writer, director, and actor P.Balachandran.

May his soul rest in peace and may God strengthen the family to over come this loss.#pbalachandran #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/xLxcgpTcfP — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) April 5, 2021

A R Shiju shared a picture of the actor to remember him. He sent his condolences to Actor P Balachandran's family. Actor Akhil Anand also shared a picture of the veteran actor to remember him. Actor and writer Kavitha Nair shared a black and white picture of the writer. She said goodbye to him, called him 'master'. Dancer-actress Sneha Sreekumar paid tribute to the actor. Take a look at the actors paying their tribute to the veteran actor who passed away today.

Promo image source: Prithviraj Sukumaran/ Sreekumar Sneha's Instagram