P Balachandran's Most Acclaimed Movies As A Scriptwriter; See List

Malayalam actor P Balachandran, 69, passed away on Monday morning in his Vaikkom house. The actor was bedridden for 8 months before taking his last breath at 5 am. He is survived by his wife and two children. Besides being an actor, P Balachandran was also a noted scriptwriter. Let us have a look at the movies that P Balachandran wrote.

P Balachandran's movies as a scriptwriter

Ulladakkam

P Balachandran entered the industry as a scriptwriter with the 1991 movie Ulladakkam. The movie features Mohanlal, Shobana and Amala. The psychological thriller was directed by Kamal and was critically acclaimed. It was also regarded as one of the best films of that decade. The story revolves around a psychiatrist and his close friend's sister who is admitted to his hospital. The film won three Kerala State Film Awards.

Pavithram

The 1994 drama film was written by P Balachandran and features Mohanlal, Shobana and Vinduja Menon. The supporting cast includes Thilakan, Srividya, Sreenivasan, Nedumudi Venu and Innocent. The story revolves around two siblings who have an age difference of almost 30 years. Mohanlal bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this movie.

Punaradhivasam

This film, released in the year 2000, was written by P Balachandran and directed by V.K Prakash. The drama flick features Nandita Das and Manoj K. Jayan. The story revolves around people whose mind needs to be rehabilitated. The movie went on to win National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director and Kerala State Film Award for Best Story.

Kammatti Paadam

The 2016 action drama film was another film that was written by P Balachandran and was directed by Rajeev Ravi. The film features Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan R Achari and many more. The story revolves around the Dalit community who are forced to give up their lands to the real estate mafia and how the modernization of the land takes place. The film went on to win four awards at the Kerala State Film Awards. It also won 2 Filmfare Awards South.

