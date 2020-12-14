P Krishnamoorthy Passes Away At 77; South Indian Cinema Pays Tribute To Late Art Director

Eminent National Award-winning art director P Krishnamoorthy passed away at the age of 77. The eminent and legendary art director was responsible for erecting sets for films such as Ramanujan, Naan Kadavul and the South Indian comedy/drama epic Imsai Arasan 23 M Pulikesi. It is said that Krishnamoorthy passed away due to age-related ailments. His last rites were performed right around his house this afternoon. P Krishnamoorthy (1943-2020) was a resident of Madipakkam in Chennai.

Upon learning about P Krishnamoorthy's death, many directors expressed their condolences. Additionally, many crew members from the sets of his films also expressed their sadness upon learning about P Krishnamoorthy's death.

Here are those condolence messages

P Krishnamoorthy passes away at 77

P Krishnamoorthy was born in the town of Poompuhar, a coastal town situated in Tamil Nadu. Krishnamoorthy made his film fraternity debut with GV Iyer’s Hamsa Geethe in 1975, which was a critically acclaimed Kannada film. The feature presentation was told the real-life story of the Carnatic musician Bhairavi Venkatasubbaiah, who was a prominent cultural figure back in the 18th century. The film would go on to receive two National Awards post its release, but that's not where Krishnamoorthy won his first award. Krishnamoorthy's first National Award was for Madhvacharya, which was also a GV Iyer directorial. The duo would go on make films such as Adi Shankaracharya (1983), Madvacharya (1986) and Ramanujacharya (1989).

Krishnamoorthy, who entered the entertainment fraternity shortly after turning 30, was a passionate artist even as a child. The artist would go on to receive formal training from the School of Arts, Madras. Krishnamoorthy later simultaneously worked as a set designer for theatre plays as well as dance performances before entering the cinema.

