Paayal Rajput Clarifies Rumours About Her Joining 'Bigg Boss 5 Telugu' As A Contestant

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, ended a few months ago. While the show gained much attention from its audience, the show's creators announced its fifth season. Bigg Boss 5 Telugu was supposed to hit the TV screens in August this year. However, the show got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Bigg Boss 5 release date is not confirmed yet, speculations about the show's contestants is gaining momentum. Paayal Rajput's name was also being taken amogst one of Bigg Boss 5 contestants, however, the RX 100 fame actor herself clarified the speculations via social media.

Paayal Rajput clarifies rumours about her joining Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Paayal Rajput recently took to her Twitter handle to clarify the speculations about her participating in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Paayal claimed the news of her participation in the reality show as fake. She also requested her followers not to spread such rumours about her. She wrote, "I’m not going to be a part of Big boss 5 Telugu . It’s a fake news .. it’s a humble request plz don’t drag such rumours! #bigbosstelugu5".

I’m not going to be a part of Big boss 5 telugu .

It’s a fake news 🙏🏻 .. it’s a humble request plz don’t drag such rumours! #bigbosstelugu5 — paayal rajput (@starlingpayal) June 10, 2021

Several fans of the Venky Mama actor reacted to her tweet. While many of them replied with either an emoji or wrote "ok", one of the fans asked, "If big boss team approach. What is your decision?". A fan added a GIF saying, "I am not surprised" while reacting to Paayal's tweet.

If big boss team approach. What is your decision? — Abhi (@Abhi30857955) June 10, 2021

Details about Bigg Boss Telugu

The reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu airs on the network Star Maa. The show ran for four seasons and soon would return with its fifth season. Jr NTR hosted the first season of the reality show. Nani became the anchor for the second season. Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the third and fourth seasons. As per reports, Nagarjuna would host the fifth season of the show, however, any statement regarding the same has not been released yet. Till now, Kaushal Manda, Siva Balaji, Abhijeet, and Rahul Spliggunj have won the show. The creators of the show first announced the arrival of the fifth season in June. However, due to the global pandemic, it got postponed to August. As COVID-19 cases surged in the country, the creators had to postpone the show further.

