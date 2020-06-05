'Pad Man' Actor Harshada Patil All Set To Make Her Telugu Debut Opposite Vishwa

Actor Harshada Patil is known for her role in the movie Pad Man starring Akshay Kumar, which was released in the year 2018. A recent development about the actor informs that she has been roped in for a Telugu movie named Matrivanaam. The movie will mark Harshada's debut in the Telugu film industry.

Harshada Patil makes Telugu debut

In a recent interview, Harshada Patil talked about her role in the movie Matrivanaam and shared what the movie is all about. She revealed that the name Matrivanaam is suggestive of the fact that the movie is about friendship. The movie shows two friends who are trying to invent a battery that will last for four years without the need for charging it. Harshada also shared that she is playing a lead role in the movie.

As per a news source, Harshada shared that her journey throughout the shoot was amazing. She talked about how she used to get excited about each shot and was also delighted to hear the director say 'Good shot' each time. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Matrivanaam cast

The movie Matrivanaam also stars Vishwa, Kishor and Vrushali. Talking about her experience of shooting with her co-actors, Harshada Patil shared since it's her debut film, she has little understanding of Telugu language. Patil said that her co-stars helped her understand the dialogues within the shots.

Harshada Patil also shared that it was great working with Vishwa and others in the movie. She revealed that her character's name is Nandini who is paired opposite Vishwa.

Harshada Patil, in the interview, revealed that she had trouble pronouncing Telugu names and words. She shared that she had to understand the meaning of all the lines and then she used to add the feelings and expressions to it. She then enacted the scene in Telugu so that her lip moments matched with the dialogues, which are supposed to be dubbed later.

An article in a leading daily reveals that Harshada Patil worked as an air hostess before she pursued her passion for acting. She has also been a part of Marathi movies like Shoor Aamhi Sardar and Family 420. Her role in Pad Man was also received positively by the audience.

