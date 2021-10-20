'Padavettu': Nitin Pauly Unveils New Intense Poster; Film Set To Release In 2022

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has unveiled a new poster from his upcoming political drama Padavettu, which is set to hit theatres sometime in 2022. The film has been written and directed by Liju Krishna, while Saregama’s studio arm Yoodlee films is bankrolling it. Unveiling the poster, Nivin described the film as a story of 'Conflict, Struggle and Survival'.

According to PTI reports, Pauly instantly fell for the film, which, according to him, has a "strong storyline backed with emotions and beautiful characters." The movie, which is set in the backdrop of Kannur, also stars Aditi Balan and Manju Warrior in pivotal roles.

Nivin Pauly unveils Padavettu's new poster

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 20, the Premam actor unveiled the poster showcasing him covered in mud and wounds. "Story of Conflict... Struggle... Survival... As long as there are humans, the fight will continue. #Padavettu |2022| in cinemas near you[sic]," he wrote.

Take a look:

Pauly further described the film's huge impact on him, stating that it talks about "second chances and finding the inner mettle to stand up against the wrong". The film's storyline, emotional connect among others is expected to garner widespread love from the audience, the 37-year-old actor mentioned in a statement. He also revealed the intense physical transformation he is currently undergoing to do justice to his role.

The director also revealed that the movie revolves around the oppressed section of the society in North Kerala. "Padavettu is a political drama relevant to our times. It endeavours to portray the relentless pursuit of the layman, the oppressed section of society who is in a constant struggle and fight to reclaim their unique identity and rightful place in a world meant for all," he said. He added that the film, which is "from the people, by the people and for the people" beautifully describes the aspirations, pain and joy of life in an idyllic village.

Meanwhile, the actor also has Rajeev Ravi's directorial Thuramukham, Bismi Special and Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham in the pipeline. Announcing Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham's OTT release, the Malayalam star wrote, "Extremely delighted to announce that #KanakamKaaminiKalaham will have its world premiere on @disneyplushotstar![sic]."

(Image: @nivinofficial/Twitter)