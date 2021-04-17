Padma Shri Awardee & Iconic Comedian Vivekh Breathes His Last Following Cardiac Arrest

Kollywood actor & comedian Vivekh breathed his last in the early hours on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. Padma Shri Vivekh, who was hospitalised on Friday after he suffered a heart attack, passed away at 4:35 am on Saturday. The iconic comedian was rushed to the hospital on Friday after his breathing detoraiated following which reports of his condition remaining critical did rounds on local media.

One of the renowned actors of the Tamil film industry, Vivekanandan, popularly known as Vivekh, was admitted to the SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani after he complained about experiencing discomfort. Upon admission to the Chennai-based hospital, the doctor had confirmed that the Kollywood star was in a critical condition as a result of suffering from a cardiac arrest. The Sivaji actor was being monitored by a team of doctors at the SIMS Hospital and was reportedly placed on the ECMO machine, which helps pump and oxygenate blood outside the body.

“Actor Padma Shri Dr Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11 am today to the emergency by the family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination (sic)", the hospital statement read.

According to several reports by online portals, Vivekh had fainted at his Chennai residence, after which, his wife and his daughter rushed him to the private hospital. It has also been reported that at the time of his admission to the hospital, his pulse rate was weak but it started to pick up after the initial treatment. Soon after actor Vivekh's news made headlines, several Kollywood celebrities flocked to Twitter to pray for his speedy recovery.

The Tamil Nadu State Film Award-winning actor Khushbu Sundar revealed being shocked and jolted after hearing the news of Vivekh's hospitalisation. She wrote, "One of the finest humans I have ever met is @Actor_Vivek. His news of being hospitalized after a massive attack is shocking n jolting. I am very sure he will be fine and back with us very soon. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Ji." Apart from Sundar, other celebrities including Sonia Agarwal, Shreedhar Pillai, Sibi Sathyaraj, Venkat Prabhu and Krishna to name a few, also reacted to the news on Twitter and prayed for him and his health.