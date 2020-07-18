Pallavi Patil Flaunts Her Bold Avatar In Her Latest Instagram Photoshoot; See Pics

The Marathi film actor Pallavi Patil took the internet by surprise with her bold avatar as she shared bold photographs of herself on social media. Along with upping her fashion game, the Savita Damodar Paranjpe actor has also upped her glamour quotient a notch higher. With enthralling social media posts amid lockdown, the Marathi actor's recent Instagram posts made fans go weak on their knees.

Fans are all praise about Pallavi Patil's IG posts

The Triple Seat fame Pallavi Patil is making full use of lockdown to work on herself and up her social media game. From giving fans insights into her lockdown diaries comprising home workout routine and putting her culinary skills to test, Patil has also been winning hearts for her quarantine photoshoots. The leading lady of the Marathi film industry recently went semi-nude in her latest Instagram post, posing for the camera with nothing but flowers covering her body.

Well-known for making heads turn with her sartorial choices, Pallavi Patil did not need couture to make heads turns this time around. Flaunting her collar-bone, Patil looked ravishing with minimal makeup comprising a nude undertone, smokey eyes, bold lips and a blow-dried hairdo. All the photographs of the actor were shot by celebrity photographer Sarika Bhanage.

Check out her photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pallavi Patil's last release at the box office was Triple Seat, which was helmed by Sanket Prakash Pavse. The romantic comedy received a thumbs up from the masses and faired well on the box office too. Pallavi played the lead role in this Marathi film, alongside Ankush Chaudhari and Shivani Surve. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a couple with a third angle to form a love triangle.

Patil has also shared the screen space with the legendary Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the widely popular television series 24, which aired in 2016. She also recently starred in the music video of singer Keval Walanj's Marathi song, Yeshil Na. The melodious track is composed by Sangeet Patil while its lyrics are penned by Shreehari V. Gokankar. The music video of the song was released on April 24, 2020.

Watch the music video of 'Yeshil Na' below:

