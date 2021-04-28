Pan Nalin Talks About Reconnecting With His Roots Through 'Last Film Show'

Director Pan Nalin has admitted that his upcoming movie Last Film Show will be a journey through his eyes as a young village boy in the state of Gujarat. According to a report PTI, the movie has provided a way for the Valley of Flowers director to reconnect with his roots in Gujarat. "It is a story of inspiration, hope, valuing family, friends, cinema, storytellers, innocence and innovation. It has reconnected me with my roots. I wanted to tell a story about kids who grow up in the countryside and how they start innovating to create their own kind of cinema, storytelling. Nothing stops these kids. When you have nothing, nothing should stop you", he said.

The plot of Last Film Show (Chhello Show)

The plot of the movie is set in Gujarat in a remote village. A nine-year-old boy discovers the world of cinema and art but doesn't expect to fall head over heels in love with it. He uses an opportunity to sneak into a worn-out movie theatre and spend a whole summer watching movies through a projector. In the region of Saurashtra, the movie will shine a light on six boys belonging to indigenous tribes in the Indian state.

The movie almost reflects the life of Pan Nalin who grew up in the Amreli district in a remote village in Gujarat. The filmmaker went through several emotions while shooting in the village's locations. Nostalgia filled him as he travelled through railway stations, schools and other locations to shoot for the movie. "Everything seemed the same to me. Even though people have moved forward in life, the tradition and the culture is still preserved", he said.

Unlike, the young boy in Pan Nalin's movie, the director's first moment of love for movie-making began in university where he studied fine arts in Vadodra and then joined the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad. In Ahmedabad, he received total exposure to the world of film-making and cinema. "I became interested in filmmaking and started writing films while I was in Ahmedabad. Then I came to Mumbai in 1992 and got work as a production runner, did a lot of ad films", he told PTI.

Talking about his initial experience in Bollywood and making unique films, he said, "Since I didn't know anyone in Bollywood it was difficult to penetrate, also because most of my stories were different from the usual Bollywood movies. I was happy making short films, travelled, pitched films and eventually, things fell in place".

Pan Nalin's movie will be premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival's Spotlight section in June, making it the first Gujarati film to open in The Spotlight Section of the film festival. "The festival team learned about our film and thought the theme resonated with their idea of the celebration of cinema. They (organisers) felt our film is an invitation to return to the cinema. When we were making the film, we didn't realize that the world would go this way. The film celebrates the big-screen experience of going to cinema halls and watching a film with family and friends, which is irreplaceable," he said.

Source: Pan Nalin Instagram