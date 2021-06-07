Pandiraj Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From Fans On Social Media

Pandiraj is considered to be among the prominent filmmakers of the Tamil film industry. The director is celebrating his birthday on June 7 and has turned 45 years old this year. And on this occasion, his ardent fans have made sure to send their birthday wishes for him. They have penned all kinds of warm messages for him on his special day, noting some of his memorable moments in the past. Following are some birthday wishes sent by fans, along with a few interesting details about his upcoming venture.

Fans wish Pandiraj on his 45th birthday

Pandiraj has created a strong fanbase for himself during the course of his long career in films. On the occasion of his birthday, they have flooded social media with their warm messages for him. They wished him success for the future and also asked him to take care of his health. Many of them were seen inquiring about his upcoming project titled Suriya 40, asking him to share its updates and wishing him luck for the venture.

Happy birthday @pandiraj_dir sir have a great year 🤗🤗🤗 — Sathish (@actorsathish) June 7, 2021

Birthday Wishes @pandiraj_dir Sir ❤

Have a safe year ahead 🙌 Best wishes for #Suriya40 pic.twitter.com/1OG6TpeXTh — Alangar Cinemas Tirunelveli (@AlangarCinemas) June 7, 2021

His upcoming film has been tentatively titled Suriya 40, which will see actor Suriya in the lead role. The film was launched in February after beginning it with a holy ritual. It was also announced that Priyanka Anand has been cast as the co-lead opposite Suriya. However, Pandiraj has made sure that the film strictly remains behind the curtain until its first look gets released. While not much is known about when its teaser will arrive, new updates about the film can be expected in the upcoming weeks.

@pandiraj_dir Love You Sir

Big Warm Hug Wish You A Healthy Happy Birthday#HBDPandiraj 🎉🎊🎉🍰🍬🍮🎂

Can't forgot these days of back2back lectures at @BOFTAindia Founder @Dhananjayang pic.twitter.com/Tq2vzUiSSP — Daomodhar Balaji (@DaomodharB) June 7, 2021

• Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To Our Dearest Director @pandiraj_dir Sir 💐.



Best Wishes From @Suriya_offl Anna Fans For Upcoming Movie - #Suriya40.



Expecting More Sambavams In SURIYA40🗡️ Movie.#VaadiVaasal #HappyBirthdayPandiraj pic.twitter.com/ED0mIMP0Ew — Suriya Stardom™ (@SuriyaStardom) June 7, 2021

The Best Family-Oriented Filmmaker, Who Excelled in Making Both Rural & City Based Family Entertainers! Surely #Suriya40 will be his Career-best Film.@pandiraj_dir #HappyBirthdayPandiraj pic.twitter.com/MteD4lghff — ꪖｋꪖｓꫝ (@Legend__akash) June 7, 2021

Pandiraj had made his debut in films as a director with Pasanga, that promptly put his name in the list of emerging filmmakers of the south. The film earned him a number of prestigious awards, including a couple of National Awards in the ‘best feature film’ and ‘screenplay’ categories. Some of his other known directorial ventures include Pasanga sequel, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Idhu Namma Aalu and had most recently directed the 2019 film Namma Veettu Pillai.

