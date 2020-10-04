On Paoli Dam's Birthday, Here's A List Of Bollywood Movies Actor Has Been Part Of

Paoli Dam, born on October 4, is a very popular actor in the Bengali film industry. She started her career with the Bengali television serial Jibon Niye Khela (2003). She then worked in Bengali television serials such as Tithir Atithi and Sonar Harin, the former ran for six years on ETV Bangla. Dam's first Bengali film was Agnipariksha, directed by Rabi Kinagi. In 2012, Paoli Dam made her Bollywood debut in Hate Story and went ahead to make a good name for herself in the Hindi movie industry too. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here are some of the Bollywood movies that Paoli Dam has appeared in.

Paoli Dam Bollywood movies

Hate Story (2012)

Hate Story is an erotic thriller, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The movie cast debutant Paoli Dam, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Gulshan Devaiya as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a woman and her struggle to fight against the man that betrayed her. It was the first instalment of the Hate Story movie series and was a commercial and critical success.

Ankur Arora Murder Case (2013)

Ankur Arora Murder Case is a medical thriller, directed by Suhail Tatari. The movie cast Paoli Dam, Tisca Chopra, Arjun Mathur, Kay Kay Menon, and Harsh Chhaya as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an urgent and disturbing issue of death during surgery and is based on a real-life incident where a boy dies on the operation table due to medical negligence.

Yaara Silly Silly (2015)

Yaara Silly Silly is a romantic drama, directed by Subhash Sehgal. The movie cast Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a two-night relationship between a so-called twin soul.

Halkaa (2018)

Halkaa is a family drama, directed by Padma Shri Nila Madhab Panda. The movie cast Paoli Dam and Ranvir Shorey as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young boy, Pichku, and his journey from the slums of Mumbai to Delhi to fulfil his dream of owning a toilet, against his father’s wishes.

Bulbbul (2020)

Bulbbul is a horror thriller drama, written and directed by Anvita Dutt. The movie cast Paoli Dam, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay as the lead characters. Set in a backdrop of 1880's Bengal presidency, the plot of the film revolves around a child-bride & her journey from innocence to strength.

