‘Papa Pandu’ Star Shankar Rao Passes Away At 84, Fans Fondly Remember The Actor

Famous Kannada actor Shankar Rao has passed away at the age of 84 on October 18 in Bengaluru. The actor was well-known for his comic roles and was seen on-screen in Kumbakonam, Akka Tangi and many other titles. The Kannada film industry and fans of the actor were shocked on hearing the news and took to social media to express their feelings.

Shankar Rao passes away at 84

Shankar Rao began his journey in the acting industry as a theatre artist. He went on to build his own theatre group from the ground up called Kalakshetra. The actor rose to fame after his play Yara Sakshi, which opened new doors for him in the world of cinema. He was approached by a producer to turn the play into a feature film, which began the late actor's career as a movie and television star.

However, what made him a household name was his role as Boss Balaraju in the show Papa Pandu. What made him special was his comedic timing and his ability to engage with and entertain the audience with his relatable content. Raghuram, a director and actor from the Kannada film industry took to Twitter after the veteran actor's death. He mentioned that Rao would also be alive in the hearts of film lovers and that he would miss him.

Fans also headed to the micro-blogging platform to express their sadness on hearing the news about Shankar Rao passing away. A fan penned down one of the actor's famous dialogues from Papa Pandu and called him a 'great actor'. Another fan called the news 'very sad' and mentioned that he had grown up watching the actor on the big screen. Another Twitter user called the actor 'legendary' as he shared a picture of him. Netizens also bid farewell to the actor as they recalled all the films and shows he has been part of.

Shut up I say

Kaamchor

Can't forget this dialogue from Paapa Pandu

Great actor#omshanti #ShankarRao sir https://t.co/ZMAyf0qTHx — Manju (@simplehudgaa) October 18, 2021

Very sad. Grew up watching his movies https://t.co/Qe7UVYNxgr — Deepak N (@deepa_210) October 18, 2021

Shankar Rao was seen in films including Dhruva, in which he stepped into the role of a lecturer. He took on a similar role in Appu, which was released in 2002 and marked Rao's co-star, Puneeth Rajkumar's first lead role. The actor also took on roles in Uppi Dada MBBS, Siddlingu and Vamsi.

Image: Twitter/@@raghuram9777