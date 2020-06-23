Actor-singer Pappukutty Bhagavathar Passes Away At Age 107 In Kerala

Legendary singer and actor Pappukutty Bhagavathar breathed his last on Monday at his residence in Kochi. He was 107 years old. The popular actor and singer passed away due to age-related illnesses. He is popular among the audience for his song- Entadukke Vannadukkum from Marykkundoru Kunjaadu (2010).

One of the oldest actors of Malayalam movie industry, Pappukutty Bhagavathar's death was mourned by many Malayalam actors. Actors like Manju Warrier, Mammootty, Mohanlal, among others offered condolences to Pappukutty Bhagavathar's family. They took to social media and expressed grief over Pappukutty Bhagavathar's death.

Pappukutty Bhagavathar's career

Pappukutty Bhagavathar reportedly made his acting debut at the age of seven with musical play Devamani. Since his debut, Pappukutty Bhagavathar has been a part of more than a hundred theatre plays. Reportedly, the veteran actor was an active member of several theatre groups in Changanaserry.

Pappukutty Bhagavathar made his Mollywood debut at the age of 17 with PJ Cherian's Mishihacharithram. Following this, the actor has been part of movies like Prasanna (1950), Sthreehrudayam (1960), Anchu Sundarikal (1968), among others. In his short yet mesmerising acting career, Pappukutty Bhagavathar has shared the screen with veterans like Prem Nazir, Adoor Bhasi, Sheela, among others.

Pappukutty Bhagavathar was a multi-faceted personality, who was also known for his singing abilities. He made his singing debut with Vidhiyude Leela from the movie Prasanna (1950), followed by songs like Kallane Vazhiyil and Kanne Karale. He last sang the song- Entadukke Vannadukkum from the movie Marykkundoru Kunjaadu (2010).

Pappukutty Bhagavathar, who turned 107 this year is survived by his five children - Mohan Jose, Selma George, Sabu Jose, Shadhi, and Jeevan George. Mohan Jose and Selma George followed the footsteps of Pappukutty Bhagavathar and joined the film industry. Interestingly, popular Malayalam movie director K.G. George is Pappukutty Bhagavathar's son-in-law. Reportedly, the last rites of the veteran actor will be held on Tuesday at Perumbadappu with State honours.

