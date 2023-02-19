Parents-to-be Ram Charan-Upasana Celebrate Surekha Konidela's Birthday; Share Cute Posts

Ram Charan's mother Surekha Konidela celebrated her birthday on Saturday (February 18). Her birthday collided with, a hindu festival, Mahashivratri. To mark the occasions, the actor shared a joined post wishing both his fans a happy Mahashivratri and a happy birthday to his mom.

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to post a picture featuring him praying at a Shiva temple and a family portrait with his father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Mahashivratri!! & Happiest Birthday to my darling Amma!!"

In the images, the RRR actor can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting kurta pajama which he paired with a yellow scarf. While Chiranjeevi sported a white kurta pajama, Surekha donned a printed grey saree for the occasion.

See the post here:

Ram Charan's wife and mom-to-be Upasana Kamineni Konidela also sent birthday love for her mother-in-law through her Instagram handle. She posted a cute picture with her 'Athama' Surekha and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my dearest Athama @konidalasurekha Thank u for all the love and support."

Check out her post below:

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Ram Charan will be starring next in Shankar's RC15, backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film has Kiara Advani in the female lead. The music for RC15 was composed by S Thaman, and Karthik Subbaraju wrote the narrative.

Additionally, Ram Charan will be collaborating with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the popular movie Uppena. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a massive scale and with a significant budget under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child.