Parents-to-be Ram Charan-Upasana Share First Picture Together After Announcing Pregnancy

Ram Charan and Upasana, who are expecting a baby soon, shared their first portrait together after announcing the news a couple of days ago. Sharing an adorable post on their social media handles, the couple thanked their fans for their love. Upasana and Ram shared two different pictures, which also featured their pet dog.

In the picture, Upasana can be seen wearing a beautiful floral dress. Meanwhile, Ram Charan can be seen sporting an all-black suit. Sharing an identical post on Instagram, the couple captioned: "Grateful for all the love."

The news of the couple expecting a child was first shared by Ram Charan's father and megastar Chiranjeevi on his Twitter handle.

Upasana often shares pictures on her Instagram handle.

A few days ago, the couple hosted an early Christmas party for their cousins, where they played secret Santa.

Upasana often shares pictures with her husband Ram Charan. The couple recently visited Japan for the release of 'RRR' in the country.

Ram Charan and Upasana had also visited Africa, from where they shared a few pictures and videos on their social media handles.



About Ram Charan and Upasana

Ram Charan, actor and son of megastar Chiranjeevi, married Upasana, the Vice-chairperson of Apollo Life in 2012.

Ram Charan was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Koratala Siva's 'Acharya,' which also starred his father Chiranjeevi.