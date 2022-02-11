Last Updated:

Paresh Rawal Back To Gujarati Cinema After 40yrs, Shares Trailer Of New Film 'Dear Father'

'Dear Father' trailer: Paresh Rawal has returned back to Gujarati cinema after 40 years and termed it an 'epic' journey to star in the adaptation of his play.

Paresh Rawal became a popular name in the Hindi film industry in the 1980s, starring in mostly negative roles at that time. It was his work in Gujarati theatre and his debut film Naseeb Ni Balihari that had earned him the springboard to showcase his talent to the world through Bollywood.

While the artist returned to Gujarati theatre some years ago, it will be after four decades that he will back in a Gujarati film. The common point between both the play and the movie, is that it is based on the same story, Dear Father. 

Paresh Rawal to return to Gujarati cinema after 4 decades with Dear Father

The trailer of Dear Father has been released. The plot of the film revolves around an elderly man, played by Paresh Rawal, who people, including his own son and daughter-in-law, despise over his constant calls, like to ask about the whereabouts of his son.

Amid his son and daughter-in-law expressing their irritation over his habits, there comes a twist in the tale when there is a 'murder attempt' on Paresh Rawal's character. 

In comes the investigating officer, who resembles Paresh Rawal's character again. The cop then grills the couple over various details, including the truths regarding their visit to a resort and the presence of a syringe bottle near the elderly man. The cop even accuses them of plotting the crime. 

Paresh Rawal has performed the play Dear Father multiple times, but it would be the first time he would be doing so in a film. 

Paresh took to Twitter to share that it was an 'epic journey' being a part of the movie and working on a character he loved so much. 

Gujarati film Dear Father cast and crew details

The film has been directed by Umesh Vyas. Paresh Rawal's wife, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Swaroop Sampat Rawal is one of the producers of the film. 

The film is hitting the theatres on March 4.  

The play had been written by late Uttam Gada. Chetan Dhanani and Mansi Parekh play the roles of the son and daughter-in-law of Paresh Rawal's character.

