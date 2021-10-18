Parmish Verma Surprises Fiancée Geet Grewal With Luxurious Car; See Her Reaction

Singer and actor Parmish Verma recently became the talk of the town as he made his engagement to Canadian Politician Geet Grewal public on his Instagram account. The duo posted heaps of pictures from their special day and mentioned it was only the 'Beginning of Forever'. The Taur Naal Shadaa singer also gifted his fiancée a Bentley on their special day and posted a video of her reaction to the surprise gift.

Parmish Verma gifts fiancée Geet Grewal a Bentley as the duo get engaged

A Bentley is a luxurious car and Geet Grewal was ecstatic on receiving it as her engagement gift. The video posted by Parmish saw his fiancée's reaction to the car, which was olive green in colour. The duo hugged after Parmish presented Geet with the key to the car and planted a kiss on her cheek. In the caption of the post the singer wrote, "Thank you for inspiring me to be Better for you. I love you, Babe. @grewalgeet_ Everything that I am or Ever Will be is for You." Parmish could be seen donning a smart black suit and Geet stunned in a green lehenga with delicate floral embroidery, which she paired with ethnic jewellery.

See Geet Grewal's reaction on receiving a Bentley from Parmish Verma here

The couple recently shared pictures of their Mehendi ceremony as well. The pictures gave fans a glimpse into the festivities as the couple took the next step in their relationship. Parmish wore a simple white traditional kurta with a gold chain, while Geet could be seen in a bright pink ethnic outfit.

Who is Geet Grewal?

Parmish Verma made his relationship with the politician public earlier this year and has been posting pictures with her online ever since. He also stood by her side in support as she focused on running her election campaign. He had also posted a picture of her with her colleagues and other politicians including Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada. He wrote in his caption, "I have witnessed you taking this Route facing challenges on every front. Working tirelessly day in and day out along with your great team of volunteers."

