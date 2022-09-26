Parthiban Pens Poem For 'Ponniyin Selvan' Co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shares BTS Pic

Actor Parthiban, who will be seen portraying the role of Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, penned heartfelt poetry for his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture featuring Aishwarya, who plays his sister-in-law Nandini in the upcoming film. Parthiban also hailed the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor for maintaining her beauty and health to pursue her passion.

The picture shared by him on the micro-blogging site saw Aishwarya dressed in a red-coloured saree which has been accessorised with heavy gold jewelry, while Sarathkumar and Parthiban donned metallic war shields. Take a look:

Parthiban pens poetry for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The poem which Parthiban penned in Tamil read,

"To learn…. The music is pouring out of the bamboo holes in the air. From this woman… Even after becoming a mother, Vida works hard to maintain her health and beauty to pursue the art she loves." "What I see as beautiful is… Before the crescent moon disappears from the sky entering the full moon shooting range... Memorize the verses (including the interspersed smiles) with no go. After getting ready, she used to say hello to everyone (selfie)," it further read.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor. It is going to be one of the most crucial roles in the film as it takes the story forward. Nandini is on a mission to exact revenge on her lover's killer. She is married to Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (Sarathkumar), a brave ruler in the Chola Kingdom who is in charge of the kingdom's finances and security. Contrarily, Parthiban portrays his brother Chinna Pazhuvettaraiayar, the fort's commander in Thanjavur.

More on Ponniyin Selvan I

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the forthcoming film has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and others in the lead roles and it is slated to release on September 30. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while PS1 is being released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

